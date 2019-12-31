‘The Umbrella Academy’ topped list as 2019’s most popular Netflix show in North Carolina

When it comes to the most popular Netflix series of 2019, North Carolina isn’t alone.

A new report from HighSpeedInternet.com put the debut season of Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” at the top of the list, ranked based on search volume and Google Trends data, not only for North Carolina but the United States as a whole as well.

“The Umbrella Academy” is based on the comic series by Gerard Way, better known as the frontman of rock band My Chemical Romance, and Gabriel Bá.

The 10-episode debut season offered up our first live-action look at the Hargreeves family, a group of unrelated superpowered people all brought together as children by Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire driven to create a team of superheroes.

In addition to North Carolina, the show also claimed the number-one spot for 14 other states.

Following close behind, “Orange is the New Black,” which closed out its seventh and final season in July, topped charts for 11 states.

“Black Mirror” and “The Haunting of Hill House” gave chills in 2019 and became favorites in eight and six states respectively, according to the report.

Other shows to make the list of state favorites were “Unbelievable,” “Stranger Things,” “Our Planet,” “When They See Us” and “Dead To Me.”