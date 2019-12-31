Star high school football player dies after being hit by train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI -- A 17-year-old high school football star in Florida died just a week before he was about to report to his college team, WPLG reports.

Bryce Gowdy died early Monday morning after what is described as a "train versus pedestrian" accident in Broward County.

Authorities didn't have any details about the incident.

Gowdy was supposed to begin classes at Georgia Tech on Jan. 6.

The wide receiver, who was ranked number 37 in the nation, had signed a letter of intent to join the football team.

In a statement, Georgia Tech's coach Geoff Collins said the school's football family is devastated by the news.

Authorities said the medical examiner would determine the cause and manner of Gowdy's death.