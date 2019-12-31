× Search for 14-year-old boy who disappeared on his way to school enters day 11

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — It’s been 11 days since 14-year-old Harley Dilly disappeared, according to Port Clinton police.

At about 7 a.m. on Dec. 20, Dilly left home to head to school in Port Clinton, Ohio. That was the last time his family saw him, and he never showed up at school.

Law enforcement says they’re concerned for the boy’s safety as the search continues into its second week.

The teenager was wearing grey sweatpants, a puffy maroon jacket, black tennis shoes and glasses.

He stands 4-foot-9 and weighs about 100 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

There is now a $7,000 reward for information in part thanks to an anonymous donor, the owners and workers at Fisherman’s Wharf and BeYoutiful Hair/Nail Salon, Bikers Against Abused and Neglected Children, Port Clinton police and Ottawa County Prosecutor James VanEerten.

Dilly’s family issued the following statement:

“We want to thank all the agencies and all the people from the community who have assisted in searching for our son Harley from now and through the holiday season. As you can imagine our family is terribly distraught at this time. This is not the Christmas wish we had hoped for. We pray for the safe return of our son, Harley. Harley if you hear/read this, please come home we missed you, your family miss you. You are not in trouble. We love you. Thank you one and all for the continued effort and work you are doing, and for all your thoughts and prayers. Pray, share, keep your eyes open.”

Police say local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are working together to track down the missing teenager.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Clinton Police Department at (419) 734-3121 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678.