Reidsville man arrested after stabbing another man with 'intent to kill,' deputies say

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Reidsville man faces charges after allegedly stabbing and trying to kill another man, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 8:25 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to 937 Knowles Road in Reidsville.

At the scene, they found 44-year-old Tony Austin Gammon with a laceration to the neck.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Dustin Thomas Tuttle, 28, of Reidsville, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries.

He was arrested and placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond.