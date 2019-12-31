Ramseur man accused of taking indecent liberties with minor, deputies say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Ramseur man is accused of taking indecent liberties with a minor, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.
James Ray Kiser, Jr., 58, of Ramseur, is charged with felony indecent liberties with a minor and misdemeanor sexual battery.
On Friday, Randolph County deputies got a report telling them about a sexual assault against a minor.
Investigators then obtained enough evidence to go ahead with charges, the release says.
Kiser was reportedly arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.
He is under a $100,000 secured bond.
His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.
This case is still under investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming.
35.744953 -79.829674