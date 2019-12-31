× Ramseur man accused of taking indecent liberties with minor, deputies say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Ramseur man is accused of taking indecent liberties with a minor, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

James Ray Kiser, Jr., 58, of Ramseur, is charged with felony indecent liberties with a minor and misdemeanor sexual battery.

On Friday, Randolph County deputies got a report telling them about a sexual assault against a minor.

Investigators then obtained enough evidence to go ahead with charges, the release says.

Kiser was reportedly arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.

He is under a $100,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

This case is still under investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming.