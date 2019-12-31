× Page High School hires new varsity football coach

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Page High School has named Doug Robertson as the new varsity football coach for the school’s team, according to a PHS news release.

Robertson is from Reidsville and graduated from Reidsville High School.

He went on to attend Guilford College where he earned 2nd Team ODAC All-Conference Football honors in 1996 and 1st Team ODAC All-Conference honors in 1997.

He earned a Master of Education at Delta State University and served as a graduate assistant on the football staff that won the Division II National Championship in 2000.

“Coach Robertson’s decorated coaching background will be a tremendous asset to our football program at Page,” said Matthew Harder, Page’s athletic director. “He is among the most respected football coaches at both the high school and college coaching levels based on his dedication and success working with student-athletes on and off the field.”

Robertson earned the Carolina Panthers Coach of the Week honor in 2016, was named the Times News Coach of the Year and the 2016 Greensboro Sports Guilford County Coach of the Year, the release says.

Page High School principal, Erik Naglee issued the following statement:

“We were very impressed with what Coach Robertson stood for both as an educator and as a football coach during our search for the prestigious Page High football coaching position. Coach Robertson has had years of experience molding students and student-athletes inside the classroom at the high school level. We look forward to the presence he will bring to our football program as well as the entirety of Page High School. This will help carry on the rich tradition of academic and athletic excellence at Page High.”