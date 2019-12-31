Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in Thomasville on Tuesday night.
The crash happened at 7:53 p.m. at the intersection of National Highway and Brookdale Drive.
Officers on the scene said the crash involved a motorcycle and a car.
The motorcyclist was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
35.900561 -80.066461