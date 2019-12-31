× Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in Thomasville on Tuesday night.

The crash happened at 7:53 p.m. at the intersection of National Highway and Brookdale Drive.

Officers on the scene said the crash involved a motorcycle and a car.

The motorcyclist was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

35.900561 -80.066461