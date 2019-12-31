Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in Thomasville on Tuesday night.

The crash happened at 7:53 p.m. at the intersection of National Highway and Brookdale Drive.

Officers on the scene said the crash involved a motorcycle and a car.

The motorcyclist was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Google Map for coordinates 35.900561 by -80.066461.

National Hwy & Brookdale Dr, Thomasville, NC 27360

