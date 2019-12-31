× Mebane man accused of chasing daughter’s boyfriend with shotgun

MEBANE, N.C. — A man faces charges after he chased his daughter’s boyfriend with a shotgun, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office

At about 11:32 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired on the 4000 block of Wilson Road in Mebane.

The caller said his girlfriend’s father, Grady Zack Dunn, 61, of Mebane, pulled into his driveway.

Dunn’s daughter went out onto the front porch, and Dunn began yelling at the caller.

That’s when he heard a gunshot.

Dunn reportedly forced the back door open, and the caller ran out the front door and into the woods. Two more shots rang out.

No one was hurt.

Mebane police detained Dunn at West Lee Street and First Street. Officers say he had a Remington Sportsman 48 16 gauge shotgun with him.

Dunn was charged with first-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

He received a $100,000 secured bond.