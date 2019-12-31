Man in critical condition after being hit by truck in Randleman, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a truck in Randleman Tuesday, according to a Randleman Police Department news release.

Victor Leroy Vanpatten, 53, of Randleman, was reportedly hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado.

Officers responded around 12:19 p.m. to US 220 Business just north of Morningside Road.

According to witness statements and information gathered at the scene, Vanpatten stumbled into the road and was hit by the right front corner of the truck.

Vanpatten was taken to Moses Cone Hospital by EMS.

He is in critical condition, the release says.

No charges will be filed.