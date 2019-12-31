Greensboro woman upset over living conditions, lack of response from property management

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C.— A Greensboro woman feels her life is in danger because of code violations in her rental home.

She said she has complained several times and the landlord is not doing anything about it.

On Tuesday, FOX8 learned the code compliance division plans to condemn the home on McConnell Road.

Water pooling in the kitchen, only one working bathroom and some shaky fixtures -- those are just some of the 26 code violations city inspectors say need to be fixed.

“It’s just in inhabitable,” said Zalonda Woods, the tenant. “It’s condemned. I really should have never been able to move into this house on Section 8.”

Woods has lived there with her family since April.

“We are considered homeless at this point,” Woods said.

She filled up a moving truck on Tuesday.

“I have four children so my children were definitely affected by that,” Woods said. “I have small toddlers as well as a teenager.”

City inspectors started a minimum housing code violation case at the home in September after Woods warned her property manager about the issues several times.

“Sent a notice by email in regards to what was wrong with the house,” Woods said,

Someone did install smoke detectors, but code compliance believes its too little too late.

The department denied a request to extend the deadline for things to be fixed on Dec. 27.

“We’ve been dealing with this nightmare for eight months,” Woods said.

Woods says William “Steve” Allen is her property manager. He’s listed in multiple inspection case notes.

According to the City of Greensboro website, he’s also one of the chairs appointed to the planning board.

Woods says she emailed council member Sharon Hightower asking her to dismiss him from that position.

“He failed us,” Woods said. “He is the chair of the planning board and he shouldn’t be in a position like that if you were able to recklessly disregard people’s safety.”

Hightower says she is looking into this.

Allen did not want to comment on the request to remove him from the planning board. He did say the owner of the building plans to correct all the issues.