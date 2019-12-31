Greensboro man heads team that is number one streamer of live concerts in the world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Authority figures have always underestimated Adam Paul.

“They've always kind of told me that I couldn't and wouldn't and I've always had the attitude that I would and could,” he says of his youth.

His father was a surgeon in Greensboro and Paul’s grandfather, Harry Coover, not only invented Super Glue but has more than 400 other patents. Quite an accomplishment but it didn’t mean there was a big inheritance waiting for Paul.

“We only have the patents, we don't have the money from that, so you know, I would be on the Super Glue II on the Mediterranean if I got the money from that,” said Paul, with a smile. “What I did get from that was a great work ethic and the understanding of taking intellectual properties and seeing them all the way through.”

One of those was his vision for marrying his loves of fishing and live video. After graduating from Page High School in Greensboro, Paul went to the College of Charleston, where he began doing a live-streamed fishing event where he could alert a fan base to tune in when he had a fish on the line.

“It was the same technology they used when [the Navy SEALs] raided Osama bin Laden’s house that President Obama used to watch that raid,” Paul said.

That idea later migrated to TV and Paul got rock musicians like Widespread Panic to be on the show.

“We found out that it was really neat that you could see the rock star, off the stage,” he says. “You put a fish on the rod and a beer in their hand and they become a normal person, instantaneously, and you could really connect with them.”

When he later created 7 Cinematics and got into live-streaming major music performers like The Avett Brothers and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, he realized he could live-stream anywhere since he was always travelling to where the band was performing, anyway. And after a major hurricane hit Charleston, Paul and his wife decided it was time to move home to Greensboro.

“We love Greensboro,” he said. “It feels safe to be here, it feels like home, people are fantastic.”

That includes the artistic and talented people graduating from Greensboro’s five colleges and universities whom we are losing, in his view.

“Every single one of those people is moving away from Greensboro,” Paul said. “There's no place that is richer in culture and arts and education with more people yearning and learning about this, than here, and there's nothing for them here. There's really no music, there's no film, there's no television series, nothing.”

He insists it doesn’t have to be that way.

“I can be a catalyst for that change and speak up but there's a lot of things that have to come together and a lot of people that have to get on board my ship for it to make that happen,” he said

See Paul’s spectacular concert video in this edition of the Buckley Report.