Former Greensboro police chief Ken Miller out as Greenville, SC, police chief following SLED investigaiton

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Ken Miller, former Greensboro police chief, has resigned as the Greenville police chief following an investigation, the City of Greenville said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Miller and Interim Captain Jason Rampey were placed on administrative leave, WSPA reported.

On Dec. 18, WSPA reported that a letter from the First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe on Dec. 17 said there was not sufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against Miller.

Pascoe reviewed material regarding complaints of official misconduct following a request from the 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins. This was in partnership with an investigation launched by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

In the letter, Pascoe said although he and SLED are “concerned” by some of the actions revealed by the investigation, there was no criminal wrongdoing by Miller or any other parties involved in the investigation.

The letter also detailed three incidents where Miller was accused of official misconduct, which included alleged preferential treatment given to a man who donated to the Greenville Police Foundation and then was let off on a charge of public intoxication.

The City of Greenville released the following statement on Tuesday:

“The City and Chief Ken Miller have had ongoing discussions in the days following issuance of the First Circuit Solicitor’s December 17, 2019 memorandum to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. These discussions have focused on the importance of preserving public trust and confidence in the Greenville Police Department and the shared desire to enable the department to perform its critical public safety functions effectively and with minimal distraction and disruption. After careful consideration of these important goals, Chief Miller has tendered his resignation as the Chief of Police and the City Manager has accepted it. “The City and Chief Miller have determined that the interests of Greenville citizens and the fine officers of the Greenville Police Department are best served by arriving at an amicable separation. Under the terms of that separation, Chief Miller will receive a severance payment equal to four months of his salary. “Deputy Chief Howie Thompson will continue to serve as Interim Police Chief. Chief Miller remains free to comment on this matter should he decide to do so; however, the City will have no further comment at this time.”