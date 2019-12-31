× Florida woman says she drowned her dog because it barked all the time, bit her

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Florida woman told deputies she drowned her dog because it barked all the time and bit her, WWSB reports.

Margaret Kinsella, 43, was arrested on Dec. 17 and has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a third-degree felony.

A maintenance man working on Kinsella’s A/C unit early in November told deputies that she took her adult brown Labrador out for a walk and when she came back, she went into the bathroom and shut the door.

The maintenance man says he heard screams from Kinsella and the dog coming from the bathroom.

He then went to the door and asked if she needed help, deputies say.

He said Kinsella refused help, and a few minutes later, he heard louder screaming.

At that point, he opened the door and reportedly found the dog dead in the bathtub.

When she was interviewed by deputies, Kinsella admitted to drowning the dog on purpose because she was angry that the dog barked all the time and bit her.

She went on to say she had been struggling with the death of her father and husband in the past year and took her anger out on the dog, deputies say.