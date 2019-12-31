× Florida man crashes truck into bar to steal Dr. Pepper, deputies say

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested after he crashed his vehicle into a bar to steal a Dr. Pepper, deputies told WMBB.

Gavin Lee, 28, is charged with armed burglary.

Bay County deputies were called to the Re-Rack Bar in Panama City on Friday morning after a reported burglary.

Lee attempted to get into the business even though it was closed, deputies said. When he couldn’t get in, he allegedly drove his truck through the front glass and went in.

Once inside the bar, Lee got a Dr. Pepper from the cooler, sat at a table in the bar and proceeded to enjoy the beverage, deputies said.

Deputies said Lee had a gun in his pocket during the burglary.