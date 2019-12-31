Florida man crashes truck into bar to steal Dr. Pepper, deputies say

Posted 3:48 pm, December 31, 2019, by

Gavin Lee

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested after he crashed his vehicle into a bar to steal a Dr. Pepper, deputies told WMBB.

Gavin Lee, 28, is charged with armed burglary.

Bay County deputies were called to the Re-Rack Bar in Panama City on Friday morning after a reported burglary.

Lee attempted to get into the business even though it was closed, deputies said. When he couldn’t get in, he allegedly drove his truck through the front glass and went in.

Once inside the bar, Lee got a Dr. Pepper from the cooler, sat at a table in the bar and proceeded to enjoy the beverage, deputies said.

Deputies said Lee had a gun in his pocket during the burglary.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.