Federal judge blocks voter ID law in North Carolina

A federal judge blocked North Carolina’s law requiring voters to show photo identification at the polls in 2020.

In a filing on Tuesday, the judge said the law was likely “motivated, at least in part, by racially discriminatory intent.”

The preliminary injunction by U.S. District Court Judge Loretta Bigg’s means North Carolina can’t require voter ID at the polls in upcoming elections without further notice from the court.

A full trial on the voter ID law is planned to be held in the new year, WRAL reports.

As of right now, Attorney General Josh Stein, who is a Democrat, will be making the decision to fight the judge’s order or not.

Stein is reviewing the order, according to the attorney general’s office.

The Republican leaders who wrote the law have reportedly called on Stein to defend it.

Stein’s officer was against the preliminary injunction.