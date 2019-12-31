× Construction worker taken to Moses Cone hospital with life-threatening injuries after fall, officials say

WHITSETT, N.C. — A construction worker at the FedEx facility in Whitsett is facing life-threatening injuries after a fall, emergency management officials say.

EMS and fire officials were sent to the FedEx facility on 6538 Judge Adams Road at 10:08 a.m.

A 30-year-old man reportedly fell more than 10 feet at a construction site.

He was taken to the Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

This is a developing story.