Construction worker taken to Moses Cone hospital with life-threatening injuries after fall, officials say

Posted 11:47 am, December 31, 2019, by

(Derek Gilreath/WGHP)

WHITSETT, N.C. — A construction worker at the FedEx facility in Whitsett is facing life-threatening injuries after a fall, emergency management officials say.

EMS and fire officials were sent to the FedEx facility on 6538 Judge Adams Road at 10:08 a.m.

A 30-year-old man reportedly fell more than 10 feet at a construction site.

He was taken to the Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

This is a developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.