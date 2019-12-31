× ‘Can’t believe this is happening’: NC man wins $1 million jackpot

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Edward Snyder fro,m Davidson said he’s starting 2020 with dreams of early retirement after he won a $1,063,165 Cash 5 jackpot, according to the NC Education Lottery.

“I’ve been an operation manager for over 20 years,” Snyder said. “I’m close to retirement, but this is going to move it even closer. This is wild. I still can’t believe this is happening. It’s a great Christmas gift and an incredible way to start the New Year.”

Snyder’s good luck started when he stopped at the Food Lion on Shearer Road in Mooresville to get ingredients for goulash.

Snyder, who had just returned from holiday travel, said he was feeling lucky, so he bought a Cash 5 ticket for Sunday’s drawing. He checked the numbers Monday morning.

“I had to look at the ticket at least 15 times before I believed it,” Snyder said. “I texted my wife, and she didn’t believe it either.”

Snyder claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $752,189.

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers or through Online Play on the lottery’s website. Tonight’s jackpot is $110,000.