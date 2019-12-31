× 3 arrested after 14-year-old, 17-year-old kidnapped and robbed in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people have been arrested after two teenagers were kidnapped and robbed in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Jashawn Spruill, 20, Laiere Liggins, 20, and a 16-year-old are all arrested in connection with the kidnapping.

At about 12:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a reported kidnapping and armed robbery at Salem Crest Apartments.

At the scene, police learned that a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old were both forced into a vehicle on the 1400 block of East 10th Street.

The teens were then robbed.

Both teenagers were later found unharmed on Salem Crest Circle.

Spruill and Liggins were arrested Monday and charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of first-degree kidnapping. They both received $350,000 bonds.

A 16-year-old was also taken into custody Monday on a secured custody order. Officers say they do not plan to release any further information about the juvenile suspect.

Police are not looking for any other suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.