13-year-old in hospital after shooting in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. — A 13-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting in Raleigh on Tuesday, police say, WTVD reports.

Raleigh police say the shooting happened on the 2900 block of Oneida Court.

Officers were sent to WakeMed at 1:45 a.m. where the girl was being treated for her injuries.

She reportedly had multiple gunshot wounds and a private vehicle took her to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

The girl’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

