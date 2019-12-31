× 10-year-old boy dies after hit by pickup truck while leaving church on Christmas Eve

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 10-year-old boy lost his life when he was hit by a pickup truck while leaving Christmas Eve services, according to WATE.

Sawyer R. Black, a 10-year-old from Knoxville, Tennessee, had just attended a service at Lyons Creek Baptist Church. At about 5:45 p.m., he was walking across Strawberry Plains Pike when he was hit.

The boy died at the hospital later that night.

“We’re devastated,” Todd Black, the boy’s father, told WATE. “It’s changed our lives forever… We will never ever be the same.”

According to his obituary, Black will be remembered as “a delightful, intelligent and talented little boy.”

He was a fifth-grader at Carter Elementary School and plays the piano, guitar and drums.