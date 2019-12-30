Woman killed in explosion, large fire at historic NC campground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. -- A woman is dead after a large fire and explosion at a historic North Carolina campground, WSOC reports.

The fire broke out at Brackett Cedar Park in Cleveland County Sunday morning.

Around 80 firefighters rushed to the scene to battle the blaze.

One person was killed and another person was airlifted to a burn center in Georgia.

Their condition is unknown.

Firefighters say a married couple lived in the building that caught on fire.

The campground was built in the 1940s after an earlier campground burnt down.

It has been a well-known landmark for years.

Police say the site is a total loss.