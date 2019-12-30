Woman adopts puppy thrown against car by man reportedly high on meth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUEBLO, Colo. -- A colorado puppy that was thrown at a car by a man reportedly high on meth got a happy ending when he found his forever home, KRDO reports.

People lined up outside of the Pueblo Animal Shelter with one name on their minds: Bob.

The black Labrador Bob has called the Pueblo Animal Shelter home for two weeks.

Now he is ready for adoption.

Earlier this month, Bob was thrown at a car by a man presumed to be high on meth.

"It hit the roof of my car, rolled down the windshield off the trunk and started running across the street. I could hear it squealing because it was hurt," the woman inside the vehicle said.

Police recovered Bob who amazingly didn't suffer any lasting injuries.

But for the folks who work at the shelter, Bob is so much more than the dog thrown at a car.

"As you can see, he is incredibly cuddly. He is very sweet. He does not go to the bathroom in his kennel which is nice," Kate Aviv with Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

Beth Sisneros from Peyton was one of several who came to the shelter on Friday to enter into the special lottery for a chance to adopt Bob.

"I've been calling twice a day, every day, checking into him getting updates," Sisneros said. "My puppy is going to be heartbroken if he doesn't get a little brother."

Fortunately for her, she was the lucky winner and she doesn't plan on letting this pup go any time soon.

Sisneros said she's going to call him 'Buddy Junior' or 'BJ' for short.