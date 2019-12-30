× Washington Redskins expected to hire former Carolina Panthers Coach Ron Rivera

Ron Rivera may be out as the coach of the Carolina Panthers, but it seems it didn’t take him long to find another prospect.

ESPN reports the Washington Redskins plan to hire the two-time NFL Coach of the Year as head coach after firing team president Bruce Allen.

Rivera would replace Jay Gruden who was fired in October.

When Rivera came on as Panthers head coach, the Carolina team had just gone 2-14 in 2010.

In an article from the Carolina Panthers, Rivera reflects on his career with the team while packing up his office.

“That’s probably the biggest thing, coming from where we started, where we came from, you know?” Rivera said after he was fired. “That’s the biggest gratification to me. We started way down and worked our way up to being respectable.”

Since 2011, the coach had a 76-63-1 regular-season record and a 3-4 postseason record. He guided the Panthers to Super Bowl 50, where they lost to the Denver Broncos.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t maintain it,” he said.

The Panthers have struggled in recent seasons, going 7-9 and missing the playoffs in 2018.

When he was fired, the team was 5-7 and had lost four games straight.

“So many fond memories,” he said. “I just think back to how much fun we had and how great it really was.”