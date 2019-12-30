× Thomasville teen arrested, charged after pulling gun during struggle with officer in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 16-year-old from Thomasville was arrested in High Point Saturday after he pulled out a handgun during a struggle with an officer, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

At 4:44 p.m., High Point police responded to the 400 block of Cable Street when they were told about active gunfire in the street.

Officers were given a description of one of the suspects running away from the area, and a patrolling officer on the way to the scene saw a male who matched the suspect description leaving the area.

The suspect was on University Parkway when the officer asked him to stop.

He made a comment about shooters, pointed in the opposite direction then ran from the officer, the release says.

The officer pursued the suspect on foot and reportedly tackled him to the ground.

On the ground, the two got into a struggle while the officer tried to arrest the suspect.

During the struggle, the suspect pulled a silver handgun out of his left pocket, police say.

The officer was able to immediately gain control of his left hand and stop the weapon from being used against him.

Once a second officer arrived, the suspect let go of the gun and the officers were able to arrest him.

During a search, a second loaded handgun was found in the suspect’s pants pocket, the release says.

The juvenile was determined to be a 16-year-old from Thomasville.

Both of the guns were confirmed to be stolen.

The juvenile has been charged on juvenile petitions with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, possession of a handgun by a minor, resist, delay, obstruct a public officer and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

He was given a Juvenile Secure Custody Order and placed in the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center in Greensboro.

Investigating officers found several shell casings and several drops of blood in the road at 409 Cable Street.

Two residents in the area had surveillance footage that captured two males running away from Cable Street immediately after the shooting.

One of the people leaving the scene had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his left arm or shoulder area that was obvious from the amount of blood on his clothes, the release says.

Police canvased the area but did not find the person.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.