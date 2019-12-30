Teen arrested, charged after school break-in, short chase in High Point, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A teen was arrested Sunday and is facing charges on a juvenile petition, including felony breaking and entering, after a school break-in, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

The 16-year-old who was arrested was charged on a juvenile petition with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after the fact and injury to real property.

Police say he was released to his father.

At 5:53 p.m., High Point police responded to the Penn-Griffin School of the Arts at 825 East Washington St. in reference to an alarm.

When officers arrived, they found a broken window in the cafeteria and an open door.

The responding officer heard glass breaking when requesting an additional officer, the release says.

A K9 officer and additional officers arrived and started to search inside the school.

While police were clearing the building and setting up a perimeter outside, two juveniles reportedly ran out of the door.

Officers then chased them on foot for a short time and one of them was arrested, police say.

The second suspect has not been identified or arrested.

The school resource officer was called and responded to the school to review the camera footage.

During an investigation, it was determined the two juveniles broke into the school, stole food and caused around $2,500 worth of damage to property.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.