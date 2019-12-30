Southwest Guilford basketball star Christian Martin back on the court at NC State after bad fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Christian Martin, the Southwest Guilford High School basketball player who was badly hurt after falling in the middle of a game, is back to playing his favorite sport.

Now a freshman at North Carolina State University, Martin is playing on an intramural basketball team at school and is working out, his mother told FOX8.

He had almost all A's his first semester at school.

She says she's just thankful how everything has turned out.

The injury happened during the team's playoff game in Hickory on March 9.

Martin went up for the dunk, but hit the rim, losing his momentum and came crashing down on the court, head first.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video