New section of Greensboro Urban Loop opens

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- State transportation contractors have opened a new section of the Greensboro Urban Loop, according to an NC Department of Transportation news release.

Crews removed the barricades on Monday afternoon to allow traffic onto the six-lane, interstate-grade highway between U.S. 220/Battleground Avenue and Lawndale Drive.

The loop on the northwest side of Greensboro previously ended at Battleground Avenue where traffic was forced to exit.

With the new 2-mile section open, only one section is needed to complete a 44-mile loop around Greensboro.

The first phase of that section, two miles between Lawndale Avenue and North Elm Street, is expected to open by the end of 2020.

The entire 5.3-mile section between Lawndale Drive and U.S. 29 is expected to open in late 2021 or early 2022, weather permitting.

Interstate 840, the designation that will follow the loop north of Greensboro from I-40 on the eastern side to I-85 on the southwest side, will meet significant transportation needs for the Triad.

The highway will relieve congestion that has for years clogged Greensboro’s major arteries, including I-40, U.S. 29 and U.S. 220, and will create better connections between the city and locations to the north.