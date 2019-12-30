Netflix reveals most popular shows of 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Netflix has released a top 10 list of its most popular shows of 20-19.

The third season of the science-fiction horror series "Stranger Things" topped the list for most popular series.

"The Witcher" and "The Umbrella Academy" followed behind.

"Tidying up With Marie Kondo," "Jailbirds," a show about women in prison, and music quiz show "Rhythm and Flow" were the top three for most popular nonfiction series.

For comedy specials, "Dave Chappelle: Sticks and Stones," "Kevin Hart: Irresponsible" and "Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias: One Show Fits All" came out on top.