NC Chick-fil-A worker’s kindness goes viral

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- One employee at a Wilmington Chick-fil-A is spreading kindness one order at a time, WWAY reports.

The way Jeremiah Murrill takes orders has caught the attention of thousands of people.l

A frequent customer saw him working and posted a video on Facebook of him taking her order.

Little did he know that video would be viewed more than 180,000 times.

The 20-year-old Wilmington native started working for the company a few years ago.

"Your actions, your behavior or the way you interact with people matters," Murrill said. " It can transform a day."

Through a few smiles and kind words, he hopes the service he provides is a memorable one.

"I serve a lot of guests. I try to remember each and every name. That's just a personal thing for me," Murrill said.

While he sees thousands of people a day, Murrill treats them all the same, and those customers take notice.

Murrill'S brothers and sisters also work at Chick-fil-A.

He was even honored by the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office.

He dreams of owning his own Chick-fil-A franchise while incorporating ministry and music too.