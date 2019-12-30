Motorcyclist identified after crash in Greensboro leaves him in critical condition

Posted 10:10 am, December 30, 2019, by
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified a motorcyclist, who was left in critical condition after a crash in Greensboro Saturday, according to Greensboro police.

The crash happened at the intersection of High Point Road and Gate City Boulevard.

Police say 52-year-old Bengy Austin was riding a motorcycle when he and a car collided. It's unclear what caused the crash.

Austin was still in critical condition Monday morning. The driver of the car was not injured.

No charges have been filed at this time.

