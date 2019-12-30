× Man stabbed several times, seriously injured in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has serious injuries after a stabbing in Winston-Salem on Monday evening, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The victim, a 56-year-old Winston-Salem man, and a suspect got into an argument around 5:30 p.m. in the Church’s Chicken at 1301 Patterson Ave.

When they walked outside the restaurant, the suspect punched the victim in the face and stabbed the victim several times, the release said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

Police are still looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.