Man arrested after shots fired into 2 Randolph County homes, woman assaulted multiple times

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man faces charges after allegedly shooting into two homes and assaulting a woman, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, officers responded to a report of shots fired into a home on Osborn Mill Road.

At the scene, police found a person who had been grazed by a bullet but was able to identify the suspect as Richard Andrew Green II, 34, of Seagrove.

While officers were investigating, more shots were fired nearby on Little Beane Store Road.

Responding officers found Green at the scene with a firearm.

A woman in a home on Little Beane Store Road told police Green assaulted her multiple times.

The suspect was arrested and charged with two counts of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony second-degree kidnapping, two counts felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony discharging a weapon into an occupied property, felony discharging weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, misdemeanor assault on a female, two counts misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

Green received a $250,000 secured bond.