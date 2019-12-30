× Elementary school principal, pets fatally shot inside home, deputies say

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — An elementary school principal and her two pets were found dead in her home Thursday after a shooting, officials say, KING 5 reports.

The Bellingham, Washington school district identified Lynn Heimsoth, 58, as the victim.

She was the principal at Sunnyland Elementary School.

Deputies with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported murder-suicide at a home.

When deputies arrived, they found Heimsoth dead from a gunshot wound.

Her therapy dog, Sukha, and a cat were also found dead.

Her 56-year-old husband was also reportedly found alive suffering from a gunshot wound that was apparently self-inflicted.

“[Lynn’s] death is a profound loss to our Sunnyland community, our school district and to our extended community. Lynn was a passionate, equity-driven instructional leader. She loved kids to the core and always kept students’ needs at the center of her work,” district superintendent Greg Baker said in a statement.

The district said Heimsoth had been the principal of Sunnyland since 2017.