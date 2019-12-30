× Confederate Cabinet, UNCG historical markers reported missing in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two of Greensboro’s historical markers have disappeared, according to North Carolina’s historical marker program.

A Guilford County volunteer reported the signs missing, North Carolina Highway Historical Markers wrote on Facebook.

“Please keep an eye out,” the page says. “State historical markers should never be in private hands or sold in a scrap shop or antique shop.

The “J-22 Confederate Cabinet” sign usually stands on South Elm Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

It marks the area where members of the Confederate Cabinet hid in a railroad car from April 11 to 15, 1865, while fleeing the South.

The “J-10 UNC Greensboro” marker, which usually stands on West Market Street, honors the history of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Initially established as a normal school in 1891, it later became the Woman’s College of the University of North Carolina in 1932, according to the sign.

UNCG became coeducational in 1963.