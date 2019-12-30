× Give a Kid a Coat campaign to return for 33rd year. Here’s how you can help!

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Give A Kid A Coat, an annual program that solicits coat donations from area residents to donate to needy children and adults throughout the Piedmont area, will kick off its 33rd campaign this Friday. The program runs through Feb. 9.

The kickoff will be held at A Cleaner World located at 2527 Eastchester Drive in High Point. FOX8, 1075KZL and Rock92 plan to broadcast live during the kickoff.

“Thanks to the generosity and hard work of all those involved: folks that donated, A Cleaner World employees, The Salvation Army that will distribute coats, FOX8/WGHP, Rock 92, and 1075KZL that spread the word, and AAA storage (FOX8’s Broadcast sponsor). Over 20,000 kids will stay warm this winter,” said Chris Edwards, president of A Cleaner World. “It’s great to see our citizens work together year after year to meet the needs of children in our community.”

The Piedmont area Give A Kid A Coat campaign collected, cleaned, and distributed 20,062 coats in 2019 and has collected, cleaned, and distributed 888,104 coats since the campaign’s inception in 1987.

Anyone wishing to contribute to the Give A Kid A Coat campaign may do so by dropping off a coat at any A Cleaner World location. Coats will be cleaned and repaired free of charge, then given to The Salvation Army for distribution.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video