2 security guards shot during attempted robbery at Fish House in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Two people are recovering after an attempted-robbery-turned-shooting at The Fish House in Thomasville, according to police.

The robbers came to the business, located at National Highway and Hasty School Road, at about 6:15 a.m. Sunday.

Two security guards were shot but both are expected to recover from non-life-threatening injuries, the Davidson County sheriff's office says.

Bullet holes and shattered glass can still be seen on the front doors of the still-closed business Monday afternoon.

Deputies say they're trying to figure out who is responsible and believe three people were involved.

Deputies were also out at The Fish House on Sunday with an unrelated search warrant.

They took several new game monitors and consoles. The sheriff's office says charges are pending.