15-year-old girl missing out of Greensboro found

Update: Greensboro police confirmed on Monday night that Leah Grant has returned home.

Prior story

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A teen missing out of Greensboro was last seen two weeks ago, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Leah Grant, 15, was last seen on Dec. 16 in Greensboro.

She has brown hair and hazel eyes and is 5’4″ tall and weighs around 115 pounds, the center said.

She may have traveled to McLeansville, Rockingham, Randolph County or Rowan County.

Anyone who sees Leah is asked to call 911 or 1-800-843-5678.