14-year-old, 17-year-old found unharmed after kidnapped and robbed in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two teenagers were kidnapped and robbed in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 12:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a reported kidnapping and armed robbery at Salem Crest Apartments.

At the scene, police learned that a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old were both forced into a vehicle on the 1400 block of East 10th Street.

The teens were then robbed.

Both teenagers were found unharmed on Salem Crest Circle.

Police have not made any arrests at this time but they say they are following good leads. They believe this is an isolated incident.

Officers have not released any other suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.