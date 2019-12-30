13-year-old North Carolina girl goes missing

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — A 13-year-old girl disappeared while walking in Currituck County, according to the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 13-year-old Faith Pellini was last seen between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Sunday while walking on Tulls Creek Road, near the Sawyertown intersection.

She was heading towards Moyock Elementary School.

The sheriff’s office says she was wearing a dark-colored sweater and shorts, and she had a silver suitcase.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 232-2216.