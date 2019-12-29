Woman charged with murder after shooting 10-month-old in face, officials say

Posted 5:56 pm, December 29, 2019

Tamika Stallworth

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. — A woman in Alabama is charged with murder after she shot and killed a 10-month-old, investigators say, WALA reports.

Tamika Stallworth shot at a vehicle on Christmas Eve and one of the bullets hit 10-month-old Jamaya Austin in the face, according to Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright.

The child was taken to a hospital and later died.

Stallworth was arrested on a murder charge.

She was given a $750,000 bond.

