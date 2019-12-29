Woman celebrates 100th birthday with family and friends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A California woman celebrated her 100th birthday, surrounded by family and friends, KMAX reports

Florence "Nanny" Wendzel is celebrating her big day buy being toasted by family and friends sporting a tiara and long hair as a princess for a special occasion

Florence credits her longevity to keeping busy.

"I don't know how I got that far but.. you have to have a lot of hobbies," Florence said.

She plays the piano and many other instruments.

Her daughter, Caroline Walter, even gave her an emotional serenade at the celebration.

Florence grew up in Sacramento and says she can't imagine celebrating anywhere else.

Her daughter, 5 grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren showed her love on her sweet centennial.

Florence 'Nanny' Wendzel/ Celebrating 100th Birthday:

"It makes me feel really great," Florence said. "I love them all."

She says she's ready for another 50 years.

"I'm going to party, get down. Remember me always. I'll always be with you. All of you," Florence said.