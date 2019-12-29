NC deputies asking for the public’s help to find missing girl

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find 13-year-old Faith Pellini.

She was last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday walking on Tulls Creek Road toward Moyock Elementary School by the Sawyertown intersection.

Deputies say she was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweater, shorts and carrying a silver suitcase.

Officials are urging the public to call (252) 232-2216 for any information regarding her disappearance.