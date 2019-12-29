NC deputies asking for the public’s help to find missing girl

Posted 12:10 pm, December 29, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find 13-year-old Faith Pellini.

She was last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday walking on Tulls Creek Road toward Moyock Elementary School by the Sawyertown intersection.

Deputies say she was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweater, shorts and carrying a silver suitcase.

Officials are urging the public to call (252) 232-2216 for any information regarding her disappearance.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.