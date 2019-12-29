× Man stabbed, killed in Burlington; Alamance County Sheriff’s Office begin homicide investigation

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man died after being stabbed several times in Burlington and the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office has started a homicide investigation, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded to a 911 call Saturday at 5628 George Miles Road at 1:55 p.m.

They were told a man was dead.

When they arrived, deputies set up a crime scene and found Edward Eugene Beasley, 68, who had been stabbed multiple times, the release says.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation and is seeking the public’s assistance. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6777 or 911.