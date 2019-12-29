× Man shot, killed in Ramseur; teen charged with manslaughter, police say

RAMSEUR, N.C. — A teen was arrested and charged with manslaughter after a man was shot and killed in Ramseur Sunday morning, according to Ramseur police.

Gregory Frank Harmon Jr., 37, reportedly died at the scene on 6423 Jordan Road from a gunshot wound.

A 15-year-old is currently in custody after three juveniles snuck into Harmon’s home without any parents knowing.

Police say Harmon found the juveniles in his teenage daughter’s bedroom.

When the teenagers were found them in the room, Harmon confronted them and two ran away.

The 15-year-old and Harmon got into an argument, and the teen shot Harmon, police say.

There was no known relationship between the victim and the suspect.

Police say the two other teens will not be charged.