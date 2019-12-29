× Man arrested, charged in Winston-Salem after stabbing over argument

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in serious but stable condition after being stabbed multiple times in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Christopher Hendrix, 32, of Winston-Salem, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury after Rashaad Adams, 37, of Winston-Salem was stabbed Saturday.

Officers were sent to the 7700 North Point Blvd. area around 8:12 p.m. when they were told about an assault with a deadly weapon.

When they arrived, they found Adams on the ground at the entrance of the BP gas station on 7765 North Point Blvd.

He had reportedly been stabbed multiple times and was immediately rushed to the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for life saving treatment.

Officers kept investigating and determined that Hendrix was a suspect.

Based on initial information, the stabbing seems to have been over an argument between Adams and Hendrix, the release says.

After finding and interviewing Hendrix, he was arrested.

He is now in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $ 250,000 bond.

His first appearance in court is set for Jan. 6.

Adams’ injuries were life-threatening. Police say he is currently listed in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.