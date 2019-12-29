× Heartwarming viral photo shows sergeant comfort dog hit by car

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — A heartwarming photo shows a New York sheriff’s office sergeant comforting a scared dog who was hit by a car.

The photo is making its way around social media after being posted on Dec. 20 by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.

“During times that there seems to be negative press towards law enforcement, this shows a bit of compassion on the part of law enforcement and specifically our deputies,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

In the photo, Sergeant Chris Howlett is seen petting the dog, named Rogue, to keep her calm.

Rogue was reportedly reunited with her family and treated by a veterinarian.

The sheriff’s office said that she “sustained minor injuries but is expected to be okay.”