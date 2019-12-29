× Florida man accused of shooting, killing dog walking leash

MARGATE, Fla. — A man in Florida is accused of shooting and killing a dog walking on a leash, police say, WTVJ reports.

James Thompson, 54, was arrested and charged with causing the cruel death of an animal and discharging a firearm.

Thompson was walking in a neighborhood when two dogs came up to him, according to an arrest report.

Police say both dogs were on leashes and one started barking at Thompson.

He then fired and hit the dog.

The dog was a boxer named Benjamin, who was almost six years old.

The dog reportedly died while Thompson was taken to a hospital for observation before being taken to jail.