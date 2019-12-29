Cam Newton named 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

Quarterback Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers reacts in the first quarter of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton has been chosen by the Carolina Panthers to be their nominee for the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Cam currently has a little over 370,000 votes, putting him in first place. Kyle Rudolph with the Minnesota Vikings is in second place with a little under 185,000 votes.

You can follow the voting results from the NFL here. 

To vote for Cam, head on over to Twitter and tweet #WPMOYChallenge.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year award is named every year for a player’s volunteer and charity work as well as their excellence on the field.

