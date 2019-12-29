× Cam Newton named 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton has been chosen by the Carolina Panthers to be their nominee for the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

Cam currently has a little over 370,000 votes, putting him in first place. Kyle Rudolph with the Minnesota Vikings is in second place with a little under 185,000 votes.

You can follow the voting results from the NFL here.

To vote for Cam, head on over to Twitter and tweet #WPMOYChallenge.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year award is named every year for a player’s volunteer and charity work as well as their excellence on the field.