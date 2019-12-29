13-year-old girl killed after shooting at Concord Mills Mall identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONCORD, N.C. -- Police have identified the 13-year-old girl who was killed after a shooting in the parking lot of Dave and Busters at Concord Mills Mall Saturday, according to a Concord Police Department news release.

Avenanna Propst, 13, died and two other boys suffered non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to the outside entrance of Dave and Busters at Concord Mills Mall when they were told about a fight.

Avenanna was reportedly found suffering from a gunshot wound.

She died at the scene, police say.

The other two victims were both boys under the age of 16. Concord Police told WCNC they were "possibly in the wrong place at the wrong time." Police don't believe the 13-year-old girl was the intended target.

Witnesses described to WSOC the chaotic scene as the shooting unfolded.

A mall employee said hundreds of people ran through the mall and the parking lot in an attempt to get away. Another witness said he took off his belt to use as a tourniquet for a teenage boy who was shot in the arm.

"The police and sheriff came with their guns drawn because they didn’t know if it was an active shooter,” witness Jason Warren told WSOC. “It’s sad you can’t come out to a restaurant and have a nice, peaceful evening.”

The Concord Police Department continues to ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call (704) 920-5000 or contact Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.