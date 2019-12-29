13-year-old girl killed, 2 teen boys injured at shooting at Concord Mills Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONCORD, N.C. -- A 13-year-old girl has died and two other teens were taken to the hospital after a shooting at Concord Mills Mall, WCNC reported.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Dave and Busters just before 9 p.m. Saturday night.

The other two victims were both boys under the age of 16. Concord Police told WCNC they were "possibly in the wrong place at the wrong time." Police don't believe the 13-year-old girl was the intended target.

The boys are expected to be OK, WSOC reported.

Witnesses described to WSOC the chaotic scene as the shooting unfolded.

A mall employee said hundreds of people ran through the mall and the parking lot in an attempt to get away. Another witness said he took off his belt to use as a tourniquet for a teenage boy who was shot in the arm.

The police and sheriff came with their guns drawn because they didn’t know if it was an active shooter,” witness Jason Warren told WSOC. “It’s sad you can’t come out to a restaurant and have a nice, peaceful evening.”